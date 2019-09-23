Bayside Release Video For New Album Title Song 'Interrobang'

Bayside have released a music video for their new track "Interrobang", the title song to their just announced new studio album that will be hitting stores on October 4th.

Frontman Anthony Raneri had this to say about the new album "We wanted the record to feel exciting and new, but also sound like a natural progression for the band/

"We just wanted to keep the listener on their toes - there is a ton of information being thrown out - and if you want to take it all in - you can't stop paying attention for a second."

He also had this to say about the title song, "It has always been important to us to sound like Bayside, but always shake it up with each record. We tried to think outside the box and take things further." Watch the video here.





