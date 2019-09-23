Beatles Stream 'Come Together' 2019 Mix

(hennemusic) The Beatles are streaming a new 2019 mix of the track, "Come Together", as the latest preview to the forthcoming 50th anniversary reissue of their 1969 album classic "Abbey Road."

The band are also sharing a previously-unreleased "Take 5" version of the song from studio sessions for the expanded project, which will be released on September 27.

The "Abbey Road" reissue will deliver a 2019 mix of the full original record by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell, as well as a variety of session recordings and demos.

"Abbey Road" topped the charts in several countries on its way to eventual worldwide sales of more than 31 million copies. A series of 50th anniversary packages will include a Super Deluxe Edition, limited edition four-disc CD/Blu-ray and 3LP box sets, Deluxe 2CD, single CD and vinyl as well as digital and streaming versions. Stream the new and classic mixes of the classic song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

