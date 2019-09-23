Moonspell Announce Deluxe Reissue Of Sin/Pecado

Moonspell have announced that they will be releasing a deluxe reissue of their "Sin/Pecado" album on December 13th via Napalm Records on CD and vinyl.

The reissue will be offered on CD Digipak as well as LP Gatefold, consisting of "Sin/Pecado" and Moonspell's hard-to-find "2econd Skin" album.

Frontman Ribeiro had this to say, "Moonspell's biggest flaw or quality, judge for yourself, is never to be satisfied with anything. says."There was true creative anguish burning inside us in 1997, after we were done with the endless Irreligious' tours, that created the perfect (sh*t)storm that would be Sin.

"It was a strange year for us, Paradise Lost, My Dying Bride, were letting loose and seemed to be also under the same mood as we did, or vice-versa. It doesn't matter. Metal was turning its wheel and we're all on the falling side. We took the fall and enjoyed doing it anyway. It wasn't Moses dividing the waters, but it did hurt sometimes to feel alone.

"Curiously, a lot of other people entered Sin's mood a couple of years later and now they beg of us to play those songs live. If you're reading this and need another taste at sin, let's indulge each other and pick up that second skin from the late-nineties deep closet."





