Sammy Hagar Promises Free Shows Following Fest Cancelation

Sammy Hagar says that he will try to play some free concerts, pop-up shows, little club appearances in the near future to make up for the cancelation of his High Tide Beach Party & Car Show.

The second annual event was set to take place this coming weekend in Huntingdon Beach, Ca but the plug was pulled after officials refused to issue permits.

The festival was set to headlined by Sammy Hagar and The Circle and include sets from Richie Sambora, Vince Neil, Night Ranger, Extreme, Steel Panther, Blue Oyster Cult and more.

Sammy took to Twitter after news broke about the cancelation and shared a video message with fans, with his idea about playing some free shows starting with the Wabos on October 8th in Cabo San Lucas.

He wrote," Like you, I'm surprised & disappointed about High Tide, & sorry for fans who are inconvenienced - I'll make it up to you Redheads, starting w/ extra free show 10/8 w/ the Wabos in Cabo! Old style: first come, first served#ImDisappointedToo #RedheadsRule #FansFirst #SeeYouInCabo"

In his video message he said, "I don't know exactly what happened. The promoters and the city both put out press releases saying what happened. And I guess that's what happened. All I can say is I'm sorry. I'm more disappointed than anyone. I think all the fans know how much I care about them, how much I care about my parties and my music and everything that I do. But I'm gonna try to make it up."

As for making it up, he shared, "I'm gonna try and do that throughout the country next year on tour with The Circle. Even maybe something this year... Do some free concerts, here and there, pop-up concerts, little club somewhere. Ultimately, I'd love to do a big giant one on the beach. But until we can get all that done, I just wanna say I'm sorry and I'll make it up."

Like you, I'm surprised & disappointed about High Tide, & sorry for fans who are inconvenienced - I'll make it up to you Redheads, starting w/ extra free show 10/8 w/ the Wabos in Cabo! Old style: first come, first served#ImDisappointedToo #RedheadsRule #FansFirst #SeeYouInCabo pic.twitter.com/pCvozdv3gQ — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) September 21, 2019





