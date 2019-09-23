.

Sammy Hagar Promises Free Shows Following Fest Cancelation

Michael Angulia | 09-23-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar says that he will try to play some free concerts, pop-up shows, little club appearances in the near future to make up for the cancelation of his High Tide Beach Party & Car Show.

The second annual event was set to take place this coming weekend in Huntingdon Beach, Ca but the plug was pulled after officials refused to issue permits.

The festival was set to headlined by Sammy Hagar and The Circle and include sets from Richie Sambora, Vince Neil, Night Ranger, Extreme, Steel Panther, Blue Oyster Cult and more.

Sammy took to Twitter after news broke about the cancelation and shared a video message with fans, with his idea about playing some free shows starting with the Wabos on October 8th in Cabo San Lucas.

He wrote," Like you, I'm surprised & disappointed about High Tide, & sorry for fans who are inconvenienced - I'll make it up to you Redheads, starting w/ extra free show 10/8 w/ the Wabos in Cabo! Old style: first come, first served#ImDisappointedToo #RedheadsRule #FansFirst #SeeYouInCabo"

In his video message he said, "I don't know exactly what happened. The promoters and the city both put out press releases saying what happened. And I guess that's what happened. All I can say is I'm sorry. I'm more disappointed than anyone. I think all the fans know how much I care about them, how much I care about my parties and my music and everything that I do. But I'm gonna try to make it up."

As for making it up, he shared, "I'm gonna try and do that throughout the country next year on tour with The Circle. Even maybe something this year... Do some free concerts, here and there, pop-up concerts, little club somewhere. Ultimately, I'd love to do a big giant one on the beach. But until we can get all that done, I just wanna say I'm sorry and I'll make it up."



Related Stories


Sammy Hagar Promises Free Shows Following Fest Cancelation

Sammy Hagar's High Tide Beach Party Canceled

Sammy Hagar Feels Spoiled By Freedom

Sammy Hagar Made A Movie About Album Concept

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Share 'No Worries' Video

Sammy Hagar Exposes His Worst Career Moment

Van Halen: Sammy Hagar Questions David Lee Roth's 'Stupid' Stance

Sammy Hagar On The Downfall Of Van Halen

Sammy Hagar Previews Road Trip With Robby Krieger and Joe Bonamassa

Sammy Hagar Previews Tool's Maynard James Keenan Interview

More Sammy Hagar News

Sammy Hagar Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sammy Hagar Promises Free Shows Following Fest Cancelation- Guns N' Roses Rock Small Venue Ahead Of Tour- Foo Fighters Stream Live EP For Storm Area 51 Day- more


Reviews
David Crosby & Friends Live

Road Trip: Some Like it Hot: Pucker Butt Pepper Company

Caught In The Act: Live, Bush and Our Lady Peace's Altimate Tour

The Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie

Pat Travers - Swing!

advertisement


Latest News
Sammy Hagar Promises Free Shows Following Fest Cancelation

Guns N' Roses Rock Small Venue Ahead Of Tour

Foo Fighters Stream Live From Roswell EP For Storm Area 51 Day

Metallica Announce 2020 All Within My Hands Benefit Concert

Bauhaus Add New Reunion Show Following Sellouts

Beatles Stream 'Come Together' 2019 Mix

Bayside Release Video For New Album Title Song 'Interrobang'

Iommi Looks Back At Black Sabbath Replacing Ozzy With Dio



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.