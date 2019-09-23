Singled Out: Brady Novotny's Passions Collide

Melodic rocker Brady Novotny tells us about the title song to his latest studio album "Passions Collide". Here is the story:

Passions Collide is the title track, and the title more or less explains what fans can expect. "Passions Collide" means a colliding of all my favorite styles of music, the main two musical passions being Rock and Flamenco.

My goal was to take the listener on a musical journey in this song, allowing him/her to experience singable (haunting) melodic lines while captivating the ear with Flamenco sounds and strategically placed virtuosity.

I started out playing the nylon string guitar and I have always had a love for that classical/gypsy sound. My ear always perks up when I hear that style being played. I also love the electric guitar and everything that goes with it.

When I started writing the album, I wanted to create a fusion of both of those guitar sounds. Honestly, it flowed very naturally for me. I believe this is because the music all came from the heart. Passions Collide is a song that sets the standard for the entire album. I hope you enjoy it.

