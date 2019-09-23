Uriah Heep's Bernie Shaw And Dale Collins Release New Album

(Glass Onyon) Uriah Heep frontman Bernie Shaw teamed up with his fellow Canadian songwriter and musician Dale Collins for a new studio album called "Too Much Information." We were sent the following details:

The duo has released an EP in Canada, however, it only included some of the songs they'd worked on together and was recorded many years back. This new studio album sees them re-record those tracks afresh, along with the other songs from their collaboration.

The album has Bernie working with same people he'd worked with on recent Uriah Heep projects, including sound engineer Steve Rispin, mastering engineer Mike Pietrini, graphic designer Mike Inns and label/copyrights manager Daniel Earnshaw.

The album is available as a CD, 180gsm LP, Download and on Streaming platforms. The CD is a six panel digipack which matches many of the recent Uriah Heep releases and back catalogue re-releases, so the album will look great sitting alongside the band's catalogue in a fan's collection.

No-one involved with the project can believe the release date of 13th September 2019 is 6 years to the day that the very first email was sent between them suggesting the project. It's been a labour of love, with work completed as and when time and schedules allowed.

Of the album Bernie Shaw said: "This album has been a long time in the making as Uriah Heep still occupies almost 200 days of my year! But we've done it! I'm very proud of the end result. Working from two sides of the world is not an easy task, but the power and the energy of these songs shine through. I can't wait for the reaction from both the Heep fans and beyond! Rock on!"

Dale Collins added: "It's been a long journey to make this album. Thanks to the thousands of fans who have followed the process and corresponded with me throughout. I am very pleased to see it completed."

