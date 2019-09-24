.

Dave Grohl Does Surprise Jam With Squeeze

William Lee | 09-24-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Squeeze

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl went back to drums for a surprise jam with classic rock icons Squeeze at a music festival this past weekend.

Grohl jumped up on stage and joined the band in a rendition of their classic song "Black Coffee In Bed" at the Bourbon & Beyond Festival in Louisville, KY, on Saturday (September 21st).

The band just wrapped up the American leg of their Squeeze Songbook Tour and are gearing up for a UK leg next month that will include special guests Heaven 17. Watch some footage of the Grohl jam here.


Related Stories


Dave Grohl Does Surprise Jam With Squeeze

More Squeeze News

Squeeze Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Plans To Tour Residency Show- Tool Now Free To Do Whatever They Want- Frank Carter Postpones Shows After Car Accident- Dave Grohl- more


Reviews
David Crosby & Friends Live

Road Trip: Some Like it Hot: Pucker Butt Pepper Company

Caught In The Act: Live, Bush and Our Lady Peace's Altimate Tour

The Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie

Pat Travers - Swing!

advertisement


Latest News
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Plans To Tour Residency Show

Tool Now Free To Do Whatever They Want

Frank Carter Postpones Shows After Car Accident

Dave Grohl Does Surprise Jam With Squeeze

Iron Maiden, KISS and System Of A Down Headlining Download 2020

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Farewell Tour Coming To Theaters

Liam Gallagher Shares 'Now That I've Found You' Lyric Video

Leprous Release 'Alleviate' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.