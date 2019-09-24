Dave Grohl Does Surprise Jam With Squeeze

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl went back to drums for a surprise jam with classic rock icons Squeeze at a music festival this past weekend.

Grohl jumped up on stage and joined the band in a rendition of their classic song "Black Coffee In Bed" at the Bourbon & Beyond Festival in Louisville, KY, on Saturday (September 21st).

The band just wrapped up the American leg of their Squeeze Songbook Tour and are gearing up for a UK leg next month that will include special guests Heaven 17. Watch some footage of the Grohl jam here.





