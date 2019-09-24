.

Dawn Of Disease Release 'Shrine' Video

William Lee | 09-24-2019

Dawn Of Disease

Dawn Of Disease have released a music video for their brand new single "Shrine". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "Procession of Ghosts".

They had this to say about the song and visual, ""Today we present another song of our upcoming album Procession of Ghosts to you. "Shrine" is a really exceptional song as it combines elements of typical Swedish Death Metal with a very various drumming and an obscure atmosphere that is highlighted by a tiny punch of Black Metal.

"For this video we chose an old church as a location in order to put the atmosphere of the song into visual form. But while one would expect a fast video we decided to go a completely different way to highlight the deep and metaphorical meaning of this track. Enjoy our new video and open the shrine!" Watch it here.


Dawn Of Disease Release 'Shrine' Video

