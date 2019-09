Frank Carter Postpones Shows After Car Accident

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have forced to postpone a number of shows this after frontman Frank Carter was injured in a car accident late last week (September 19th).

Carter broke the news to fans with the following message, "On Thursday night at 7:20pm I was involved in a serious car accident in Devon, UK. I crawled out of the wreck with some cuts and scrapes, a kneecap in the wrong place, bruised ribs and a headache that won't go away.

"My friend Pete was less fortunate, he was cut from the wreckage by no less than eleven firefighters with a triple fractured pelvis, ruptured spleen, multiple broken ribs and the kind of cuts and bruises you get from being hit by a car.

"We were all taken by ambulance to Derriford A&E where I stayed until 7:30am the next morning when I was finally released with a collection of minor injuries and a new appreciation of living.

"I have unfortunately been told I am unable to fly while my body recovers. As it stands the first week of our American tour will not proceed as planned. We looked at all the ways I could come and play the shows but once the doctor had seen me it was clear flying to New York this weekend was not an option. We will do everything in our power to make it up to you and are reviewing all the options including rescheduling.

"Due to the last minute nature of this situation we are not able to give news on when these dates might be rescheduled but please trust us in that we are working on it and will have an update soon. We are truly sorry to the fans who bought tickets and to the legends The Beaches who are driving to New York as I write this.

"Check the venue websites for more information on refunds or new dates... We are lucky to be alive and I hope to be well enough to play the rest of the tour. Thank you for your understanding and your support." See the postponed dates below:

09/23 - New York, Bowery Ballroom

09/24 - Baltimore, Ottobar

09/25 - Philadelphia, Underground Arts

09/27 - Louisville, Louder Than Life Festival

09/28 - Detroit, El Club

09/29 - Chicago, Cobra Lounge

