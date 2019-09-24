Iron Maiden, KISS and System Of A Down Headlining Download 2020

Download festival organizers have announced that next summer's event will be headlined by Iron Maiden, KISS and System Of A Down, and additional performers will include Korn, Disturbed, The Offspring, the Deftones, Gojira, Alestorm, Black Veil Brides, Of Mice & Men and Daughtry.

The 2020 installment of the annual three-day UK music festival is scheduled for June 12th, 13th and 14th and will be taking place at Donington Park, Leicestershire. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, September 25th, at 2 p.m.

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson had this to say, "Next year we will play a number of countries and cities we have yet to visit on this incredible [Legacy Of The Beast] tour, so it is terrific to be able to accept the invitation to return to Download in 2020 and we will certainly go to town and add a few extra items to the show. This will be our seventh time headlining at Donington Park. It's home turf and we all really enjoy playing this festival, the vibe from the crowd is always fantastic."

KISS cofounder Gene Simmons said, "I've said it before, Download festival audiences are the best. They are up for whatever is thrown at them. KISS is going to come fully prepared to rock their world in 2020 to say thank you for always showing up for us."

Paul Stanley added, "Download will be the culmination of 47 years of unapologetic bombast and spectacle. We will make this a fitting farewell to a country and its people whose music remains the blood in our veins."

System Of A Down's Shavo Odadjian shared his excitement, "From our appearances to many of my favorite bands', Castle Donington has always had a special place in my heart. We're proud and excited to continue its legacy."





