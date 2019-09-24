Leprous Release 'Alleviate' Video

Leprous have released a music video for their new single "Alleviate". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Pitfalls", which will be hitting stores on October 25th.

Einar Solberg had this to say, "'Alleviate' is a very important song to me. It carries hope within the melancholy. Not only is it one of, if not the most accessible tune we've ever done, but it also carries a deeper message.

"No doubt it for some will be a controversial track considering where Leprous started, but that's what Leprous is all about: Moving forward! Also we couldn't be happier about the amazing piece of visual art done by the extremely talented video director Troll Toftenes". Watch the video here.





