Liam Gallagher Shares 'Now That I've Found You' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher is streaming a lyric video for "Now That I've Found You", as the latest single from his just-released second album, "Why Me? Why Not."

Produced by Greg Kurstin, the set marks the follow-up to the former Oasis frontman's 2017 solo debut, "As You Were", which topped the UK album charts and reached No. 30 on the US Billboard 200.

The rocker first previewed the record in June with the lead single, "Shockwave", which he issued prior to an appearance at the legendary Glastonbury Festival.

Next month, Gallagher will play a handful of North American shows with The Who before kicking off a fall UK tour in Cardiff on November 11. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





