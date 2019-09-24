Queensryche Announce U.S. Leg Of The Verdict Tour

Queensryche have announced that they will be launching a U.S. leg of their The Verdict Tour early next year that will feature support from John 5 and Eve To Adam.

The band is currently gearing up for the European leg of their track in support of their latest studio album "The Verdict", which they released this past spring. That leg kicks off on November 15th in Greece.

The U.S. trek is scheduled to begin on January 17th in Ft Lauderdale, FL at the Culture Room and will run until February 27th, when it wraps up in Orlando. FL at Plaza Live.

Michael Wilton had this to say, "Hey Rychers, we are hitting the road in January 2020 with John 5 and Eve to Adam! Come see this entertaining extravaganza in your city!" See the dates below:

w/ Firewind

November 15 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Fix Factory Of Sound

November 16 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Club

November 19 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

November 21 - Telfs, Austria - RathausSaal Telfs

November 23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

November 24 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Tradgarn

November 25 - Oslo, Norway - Tradgarn

November 26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

December 4 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion

December 5 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

December 6 - Geiselwind, Germany - Christmas Bash

December 7 - Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting



w/John 5

January 17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

January 18 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

January 19 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

January 23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

January 24 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

January 25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

January 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

January 29 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

January 30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

January 31 - San Francisco, CA - Slims

February 4 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

February 5 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

February 7 - Denver, CO - Ogden

February 8 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads*

February 9 - St Louis, MO - Delmar*

February 12 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe

February 13 - Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall*

February 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

February 15 - Sayerville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

February 16 - Boston, MA - Big Night

February 19 - Glensdale, PA Keswick Theatre

February 20 - Baltimore, MD Baltimore Sound Stage*

February 21 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

February 22 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground*

February 26 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater*

February 27 - Orlando. FL - Plaza Live

*without John 5





