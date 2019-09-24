Queensryche Announce U.S. Leg Of The Verdict Tour
Queensryche have announced that they will be launching a U.S. leg of their The Verdict Tour early next year that will feature support from John 5 and Eve To Adam.
The band is currently gearing up for the European leg of their track in support of their latest studio album "The Verdict", which they released this past spring. That leg kicks off on November 15th in Greece.
The U.S. trek is scheduled to begin on January 17th in Ft Lauderdale, FL at the Culture Room and will run until February 27th, when it wraps up in Orlando. FL at Plaza Live.
Michael Wilton had this to say, "Hey Rychers, we are hitting the road in January 2020 with John 5 and Eve to Adam! Come see this entertaining extravaganza in your city!" See the dates below:
w/ Firewind
November 15 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Fix Factory Of Sound
November 16 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Club
November 19 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat
November 21 - Telfs, Austria - RathausSaal Telfs
November 23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
November 24 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Tradgarn
November 25 - Oslo, Norway - Tradgarn
November 26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
December 4 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion
December 5 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm
December 6 - Geiselwind, Germany - Christmas Bash
December 7 - Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting
w/John 5
January 17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
January 18 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
January 19 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
January 23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
January 24 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
January 25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
January 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee
January 29 - San Diego, CA - Music Box
January 30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
January 31 - San Francisco, CA - Slims
February 4 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
February 5 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
February 7 - Denver, CO - Ogden
February 8 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads*
February 9 - St Louis, MO - Delmar*
February 12 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe
February 13 - Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall*
February 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
February 15 - Sayerville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
February 16 - Boston, MA - Big Night
February 19 - Glensdale, PA Keswick Theatre
February 20 - Baltimore, MD Baltimore Sound Stage*
February 21 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
February 22 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground*
February 26 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater*
February 27 - Orlando. FL - Plaza Live
*without John 5
