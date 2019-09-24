Singled Out: A Primitive Evolution's Becoming

A Primitive Evolution recently released a music video for the title track to their new album "Becoming" and to celebrate we asked Brett Carruthers to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

"Becoming" was the song we wrote after we decided we need to really consider what direction we wanted the band to go in... We had just finished promoting our "acoustic" album "The Prize," which was a beautiful album, but certainly wasn't feeling right in terms of direction. We wanted to create something more raw and visceral to sink our teeth into. So, I feel this song is our reaction song to that album haha.



When I was writing the lyrics for this song I was experimenting with stream of consciousness methods for writing. Sitting with a pen and paper I'll often just listen to the song or melody and meditate on that, eventually, the words will begin to flow for me. It's an interesting experience, sometimes I don't even know if it's me writing these things hahaha. In our lives now we have so much stimulation, it's absurd really. If you dig deep inside that subconscious mind of yours you'll be amazed at the creations and inspirations that are there.



To me, "Becoming" is a song about this never-ending war between two sides that have been defined by ourselves. Whether it's good and evil, God and the Devil, left and right, chocolate cake or green beans... It's an age-old battle and I've really grown quite sick of it. It's so boring to me. So here I am in this song, I'm in the battle, it's happening all around me, on the news, in my dreams, on the streets, no matter where I go it will find me. So, I build a fortress and prepare for the end of it all. I'm going to END this battle and see the GOD at the end of it all.



All the mindless sh*t unravels around me. I can see that we have allowed things to become normal that just are not. What are we becoming?



We have to choose now. We have to be conscious. Evolve and Love or crumble and fall.

