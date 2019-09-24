.

Tool Now Free To Do Whatever They Want

K. Wiggins | 09-24-2019

Tool

With Tool releasing their chart topping album "Fear Inoculum" the band completed a 5-record deal and Danny Carey says that the group how has the freedom to do whatever they want and also doesn't expect the next album to take 13 years to deliver.

Metal Hammer caught up with Carey to discuss the follow-up to "10,000 Days" for a cover story and he revealed that the new record has now freed the group.

He also hinting that the freedom may help motivate the band to write music for their next album faster. He shared, "There's more motivation. The carrot on the stick has gotten larger because now we'll be free agents - we don't have to deal with a record company or if we do, we deal with it on our terms, because we can do whatever we want now. This is the last record of a five-album deal, so that's a good feeling and I hope that will be motivational in the writing processes."

As for that next album, Danny was asked about any material the band may already have for the effort. He responded, "There are no leftover Tool songs because of the process it takes to compose our songs - the way we hash it out in a room with all three or four of us, that there's tons of riffs and jams and things. But there's no put-together songs that are sitting in the eaves.

"It'll take a process of doing it. And if we do do another album, it'll take three years after touring. That's just the way it is with our band."


