Bayside Letting Fans Pick Local Acts For Club Tour

Bayside have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for an intimate club tour and they will be letting their fans help pick the local opening act.

Sincere Engineer and Capstan will also be part of Interrobang Tour, which is set to kick off on November 6th in Indianapolis. Bayside want 29 local unsigned and non-touring bands to enter for a chance for fans to vote for them to open.

Frontman Anthony Raneri explained, "When we were starting out as a band, there were a lot of times that it felt like our wheels were spinning. We felt like we were trying so hard and often felt like we weren't gaining any ground. What helped us to keep moving forward were the glimmers of excitement and validation that would come every once in a while. Someone on the street telling you they liked your band or a band you played with telling you that you sounded good. Nothing ever made us feel like we were on the right track than getting a chance to play a well-attended show to a room full of people. A real opportunity to play your songs and be your best because if you can make that room full of people smile, it could be the validation or the spark that a band needs to know that they're on the right track.



"We put this contest together to try and give 29 different bands that jolt of energy that we felt like we needed at times. A chance to play your songs and be your best in front of a room full of people



"The rules are pretty simple, we are only accepting submissions from bands that are not signed and aren't touring. The definition of those things are at our discretion. That's pretty much it. We won't disqualify any bands based on genre or even our opinions of them. If you are a local, unsigned band, you are welcome to be a part of the contest.



"The contest is fan voting. This means that your fans or friends will come and vote and whoever gets the most votes will open the show in their city. The contest will live on the Bayside website for everyone to see with links to all of the band's music. We encourage our fans to listen to these bands that are working hard and give them a shot. If you're a Bayside fan just heading to our site to pick up tickets or the new record, we would love for you to listen to at least the bands that are submitted for your city and vote. You may find your new favorite band right in your backyard.



"'Pay to play has become a popular term to describe the practice of local bands having to either buy on to bigger shows or sell advance tickets to earn their spot. This isn't a that. We have always tried to treat every band that opens for us as a valued member of the show or tour. Everyone deserves to be there and we are thankful for everyone there whether they are in the crowd, on the stage or working the box office. You will be paid to play. You can set up merch. You can soundcheck." See the dates below:



11/6 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe

11/7 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

11/8 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

11/9 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache

11/10 - Rochester, MN @ Anthology

11/12 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

11/13 - New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

11/16 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

11/17 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

11/19 - Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

11/20 - Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

11/22 - Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

11/23 - Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

11/24 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

12/5 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

12/6 - New Orleans, LA @ HOB New Orleans

12/7 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group

12/8 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda

12/9 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!

12/11 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

12/12 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

12/13 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

12/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

12/15 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

12/17 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

12/18 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

12/20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex - Grand Room

12/21 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

12/22 - Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room





