Bayside Letting Fans Pick Local Acts For Club Tour
Bayside have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for an intimate club tour and they will be letting their fans help pick the local opening act.
Sincere Engineer and Capstan will also be part of Interrobang Tour, which is set to kick off on November 6th in Indianapolis. Bayside want 29 local unsigned and non-touring bands to enter for a chance for fans to vote for them to open.
Frontman Anthony Raneri explained, "When we were starting out as a band, there were a lot of times that it felt like our wheels were spinning. We felt like we were trying so hard and often felt like we weren't gaining any ground. What helped us to keep moving forward were the glimmers of excitement and validation that would come every once in a while. Someone on the street telling you they liked your band or a band you played with telling you that you sounded good. Nothing ever made us feel like we were on the right track than getting a chance to play a well-attended show to a room full of people. A real opportunity to play your songs and be your best because if you can make that room full of people smile, it could be the validation or the spark that a band needs to know that they're on the right track.
"We put this contest together to try and give 29 different bands that jolt of energy that we felt like we needed at times. A chance to play your songs and be your best in front of a room full of people
"The rules are pretty simple, we are only accepting submissions from bands that are not signed and aren't touring. The definition of those things are at our discretion. That's pretty much it. We won't disqualify any bands based on genre or even our opinions of them. If you are a local, unsigned band, you are welcome to be a part of the contest.
"The contest is fan voting. This means that your fans or friends will come and vote and whoever gets the most votes will open the show in their city. The contest will live on the Bayside website for everyone to see with links to all of the band's music. We encourage our fans to listen to these bands that are working hard and give them a shot. If you're a Bayside fan just heading to our site to pick up tickets or the new record, we would love for you to listen to at least the bands that are submitted for your city and vote. You may find your new favorite band right in your backyard.
"'Pay to play has become a popular term to describe the practice of local bands having to either buy on to bigger shows or sell advance tickets to earn their spot. This isn't a that. We have always tried to treat every band that opens for us as a valued member of the show or tour. Everyone deserves to be there and we are thankful for everyone there whether they are in the crowd, on the stage or working the box office. You will be paid to play. You can set up merch. You can soundcheck." See the dates below:
11/6 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe
11/7 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
11/8 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
11/9 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache
11/10 - Rochester, MN @ Anthology
11/12 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
11/13 - New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
11/16 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
11/17 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
11/19 - Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger
11/20 - Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern
11/22 - Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
11/23 - Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
11/24 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
12/5 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
12/6 - New Orleans, LA @ HOB New Orleans
12/7 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group
12/8 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda
12/9 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!
12/11 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
12/12 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
12/13 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
12/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
12/15 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
12/17 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
12/18 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
12/20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex - Grand Room
12/21 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep
12/22 - Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room
