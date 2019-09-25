Foreigner Reunion To Rock Album and Concert Film

(hennemusic) A reunion of the original Foreigner lineup is featured on the November 15 release of the forthcoming package, "Double Vision: Then And Now."

The project takes viewers behind the scenes as original band members join Mick Jones and Foreigner's current lineup for the very first time in the band's 40-year history, with both incarnations of the group sharing the same stage for an epic performance that was filmed over two nights at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Mount Pleasant, MI in the fall of 2017.

Original members Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood, Dennis Elliott, Ian McDonald and Rick Wills take the stage with Mick Jones and Foreigner - Kelly Hansen, Tom Gimbel, Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein, Bruce Watson and Chris Frazier - to deliver some of the band's best-selling songs.

"This was a show that I will always remember!," says Jones. "Sharing the stage with the guys that shaped Foreigner in the beginning and the stellar musicians that carry the flag in the new millennium, was a truly emotional moment."

Filmed in 4K Ultra HD using over 24 camera positions, the concert film features a stunning multimedia set design, with custom CGI animation, lasers, fog, and elaborate FX that elevate this powerful performance to new levels.

"Foreigner - Double Vision: Then And Now" will be available on CD+DVD, Blu-Ray+CD, Limited 2LP+Blu-Ray, and Digital.

Special Performance Features:

- "Juke Box Hero" - Features an array of special effects, lasers, smoke and an insane animated jukebox on steroids.

- "Starrider" - A 3D animated spacecraft and digital effects breathe new life into the digital age.

- "Feels Like The First Time" - The song that launched the legacy is performed by original members for the first time in over 30 years.

- "I Want To Know What Love Is" - A breathtaking full Gospel rendition that brings the Albert Strickland & Cho'Zen Choir together with both incarnations of the band onstage for the very first time.

- "Hot Blooded" - A Flamin' HOT and electrifying encore finale featuring both incarnations of the band together onstage has the entire crowd on their feet and rockin'.

Watch the trailer and see the tracklisting here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Lou Gramm Says More Foreigner Reunion Jams Planned

Classic Rock Icons Lineup For New TV Series Mixtape

Foreigner Announce Las Vegas Residency

Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm Talks New Songs

Foreigner Release Trailer For Reunion Concert Film

Foreigner Classic Performance Being Released As Live Album

Foreigner May Never Release Another Album Of New Songs

Foreigner's Lou Gramm Guests On New Alan Parsons Song

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley And Foreigner Set For The Big Interview

More Foreigner News

Foreigner Music and More



