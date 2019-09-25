Kenny Chesney Announces Chillaxification Stadium Tour

Kenny Chesney has announced that he will be launching a new stadium tour next year. The Chillaxification Tour will also feature Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

Chesney will be kicking off the trek on April 18th in Arlington, TX at AT&T Stadium and will wrap up the tour on August 28th at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA.

Kenny had this to say, "These stadium shows are the most fun thing I do," says the high-energy songwriter. "It's been a year, so when I get out there, I wanna make sure that No Shoes Nation is being rocked, having fun and getting all the music they can out of the day.

"We always try to do something different, bring someone new - and for anyone who's never seen Michael Franti and Spearhead, just wait!" See the dates below:

April 18 AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas

April 25 Miller Park Milwaukee, Wis.

May 2 U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, Minn.

May 9 Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Fla.

May16 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Ga.

May 22 Minute Maid Park Houston, Texas

May 23 The Alamodome San Antonio, Texas

May 30 Heinz Field Pittsburgh, Pa.

June 6 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pa.

June 13 Busch Stadium St. Louis, Mo.

June 20 Ohio Stadium Columbus, Ohio

June 27 Nissan Stadium Nashville, Tenn.

July 11 Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, Mo.

July 18 CenturyLink Field Seattle, Wash.

July 25 Soldier Field Chicago, Ill.

August 1 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, Calif.

August 8 Empower Field at Mile High Denver, Colo.

August 15 Ford Field Detroit, Mich.

August 22 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

August 28 Gillette Stadium Foxboro, Mass.

more dates to be announced.





