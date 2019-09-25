.

Rick Springfield Reveals That It Was Really Gary's Girl

Michael Angulia | 09-25-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Rick Springfield

Rick Springfield shared the story behind his big hit "Jessie's Girl" in a preview clip to this week's episode of AXS TV's classic rock series Mixtape.

The episode is schedule to premiere this Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8:30pE/5:30pP and in the preview clip, Springfield reveals that it was really Gary's girl, not Jessie's.

He shared, "Istarted going to this stained glass place in Pasadena. And the reason I kept going was because there was this girl there that was burning hot and she had a boyfriend, his name was Gary, and she didn't want anything to do with me.

So I took my sexual angst home and wrote a song about her. I tried 'Gary's Girl,' but it didn't ring. I actually had this original lyric sheet and I changed it to 'Randy's Girl.'

"I'd actually started writing 'Randy is a friend,' and halfway through that line I thought you know what... no. So this name Jessie popped up in my head. I loved it, I went full tilt on the writing and recording thing.'" Watch the clip below:


Related Stories


Rick Springfield Reveals That It Was Really Gary's Girl

More Rick Springfield News

Rick Springfield Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Megadeth Not Sure If Mustaine Will Be Part Of Megacruise- Foreigner Reunion To Rock Album and Concert Film- Kenny Chesney Announces Chillaxification Stadium Tour- more


Reviews
KANSAS Live In Arizona

David Crosby & Friends Live

Road Trip: Some Like it Hot: Pucker Butt Pepper Company

Caught In The Act: Live, Bush and Our Lady Peace's Altimate Tour

The Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie

advertisement


Latest News
Megadeth Not Sure If Mustaine Will Be Part Of Megacruise

Foreigner Reunion To Rock Album and Concert Film

Kenny Chesney Announces Chillaxification Stadium Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Gig Would Have Killed Schenker

Chevelle Member Leaving Band Following Tour

Motorhead's Phil Campbell Streams Alice Cooper Collaboration

Rick Springfield Reveals That It Was Really Gary's Girl

The Cult Add US Dates To Sonic Temple Anniversary Tour



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.