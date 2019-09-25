Rick Springfield Reveals That It Was Really Gary's Girl

Rick Springfield shared the story behind his big hit "Jessie's Girl" in a preview clip to this week's episode of AXS TV's classic rock series Mixtape.

The episode is schedule to premiere this Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8:30pE/5:30pP and in the preview clip, Springfield reveals that it was really Gary's girl, not Jessie's.

He shared, "Istarted going to this stained glass place in Pasadena. And the reason I kept going was because there was this girl there that was burning hot and she had a boyfriend, his name was Gary, and she didn't want anything to do with me.

So I took my sexual angst home and wrote a song about her. I tried 'Gary's Girl,' but it didn't ring. I actually had this original lyric sheet and I changed it to 'Randy's Girl.'

"I'd actually started writing 'Randy is a friend,' and halfway through that line I thought you know what... no. So this name Jessie popped up in my head. I loved it, I went full tilt on the writing and recording thing.'" Watch the clip below:





