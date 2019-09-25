Singled Out: Windrunner's Cedar

Vietnamese ambient metal quintet Windrunner tell us about the song "Cedar" from their recently released EP "Sen". Here is the story:

When we were talking to each other about which songs we would choose to remix for the new EP, Cedar instantly came first as it is one of our favorite songs off of our album "MAI" and we thought it would be cool to dial it down a bit while keeping the melodies close to the original. We tried to keep the song sounding bouncy and positive to make it really fun to dance to.

Lyrically, the original version of Cedar is about how a girl moves on after her brother's death, so the general meaning behind the song is still about how eventually have to part ways but still appreciate each other. Our vocalist's departure from the band makes the song even more meaningful to us as it just speaks to us at the right moment.

The music video for the song is also a simple silly and fun video that shows us having fun and is also a farewell message to our vocalist so that she can always look back and appreciate the memories we had together.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself and learn more about the EP right here!





