The Cult Add US Dates To Sonic Temple Anniversary Tour

(hennemusic) The Cult have announced a new series of fall US dates as part of their Sonic Temple 30th anniversary tour. Propelled by the breakthrough success of 1987's "Electric" and introduced by the lead single, "Fire Woman", the band's fourth studio set delivered their only US Top 10 record, thanks to classic tracks and fan favorites like "Edie (Ciao Baby)," "Sweet Soul Sister" and "Sun King."

The album catapulted The Cult into rock's mainstream and remains their most commercially successful release; reaching No. 10 on the Billboard 200, it has sold over 1.5 million copies in the US alone.

"I'd like fans to not only allow themselves a little indulgence into maybe simpler happier times of the late '80s for a few hours at a 'ST19' show," says guitarist Billy Duffy, "but also be happy that the music is now really their possession, not ours, and to do with it what they will."

The Cult recently released a series of expanded 30th anniversary reissues of the 1989 album, including as a deluxe box set, a 5-CD set, double LP and digital.

The week-long, seven show run of US east coast cities - which will open in Montclair, NJ on December 6 - will see the band joined by Spirit Animal; tickets for the new dates will go on sale Friday, September 27 at 10:00 a.m. (local time). See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

The Cult Expand Sonic Temple For Reissues And More Tour Dates

Video From The Cult's Sonic Temple Anniversary Tour Launch Goes Online

The Cult Announce Sonic Temple Tour Dates

The Cult Announce Special Sonic Temple Anniversary Show

Pearl Jam Teaming With The Museum Of Pop Culture For Exhibit

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Stream Tour Launch Event

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour

More The Cult News

The Cult Music and More



