The Stray Cats Go Clint Eastwood Western For 'Desperado' Video

The Stray Cats have mixed together vintage spaghetti western films and old beach movies for the brand new music video for their latest single "Desperado" .

The track comes from Brian Setzer (guitar, vocals), Lee Rocker (bass, vocals) and Slim Jim Phantom (drums, vocals)'s first new album in 26 years, entitled "40".

Setzer had this to say, "Reverb and tape delay--I love those two sounds. I was thinking of a Clint Eastwood movie. He's in the desert waiting for someone to come over that he could shoot." Watch it here.





Related Stories

The Stray Cats Limited Edition Box Set Coming

The Stray Cats Returning Home For Special Show

The Stray Cats Top Rock Chart With New Album

The Stray Cats Release 'Rock It Off' Video

The Stray Cats Announce First New Album On 26 Years

Stray Cats Recording First New Album in 25 Years

The Stray Cats Reuniting For First American Show In 10 Years

More Stray Cats News

Stray Cats Music and More



