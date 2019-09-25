The Stray Cats Go Clint Eastwood Western For 'Desperado' Video
The Stray Cats have mixed together vintage spaghetti western films and old beach movies for the brand new music video for their latest single "Desperado" .
The track comes from Brian Setzer (guitar, vocals), Lee Rocker (bass, vocals) and Slim Jim Phantom (drums, vocals)'s first new album in 26 years, entitled "40".
Setzer had this to say, "Reverb and tape delay--I love those two sounds. I was thinking of a Clint Eastwood movie. He's in the desert waiting for someone to come over that he could shoot." Watch it here.
