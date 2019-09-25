Triumph Fans Needed For Official Documentary Event

(Chipster) Banger Films have revealed that they are making a documentary about the band Triumph and are inviting a limited number of fans to be part of a special event for the film "Triumph: Lay It On The Line".

We were sent the following details: The intimate and interactive celebration is scheduled for Saturday November 16, 2019 in the Greater Toronto Area, and it's a chance for the attendees to explore the story of the group, interact with rare artifacts and iconic props from the Triumph legacy, and of course, hang out with the band themselves. More than that, it's a chance for Triumph to say thank you to the fans who have stuck with them for over thirty years.

Capacity for the event is extremely limited. Fans interested in attending should contact Banger Films at TriumphEvent@bangerfilms.com for information on how they can be a part of this event.

Slated for release in 2020, the film covers Triumph's humble beginnings as staples of the GTA circuit in the mid-70s to their heyday as touring juggernauts, selling out arenas and stadiums all across North America with their legendary spectacular live shows - and way beyond.

Drummer/vocalist Gil Moore, bassist/keyboardist Mike Levine, and guitarist/vocalist Rik Emmett formed Triumph in 1975, and their blend of heavy riff-rockers with progressive odysseys, peppered with thoughtful, inspiring lyrics and virtuosic guitar playing quickly made them a household name in Canada. Anthems like Lay It On The Line, Magic Power, and Fight The Good Fight broke them in the USA, and they amassed a legion of fiercely passionate fans. But, as a band that suddenly split at the zenith of their popularity, Triumph missed out on an opportunity to say thank you to those loyal and devoted fans, a base that is still active today, three decades later.

"Mike, Rik, and I are thrilled to revisit Triumph's history, and especially to express our gratitude to our amazing fans," says Gil Moore. "We are excited to be working with Banger Films and this documentary is our way of reaching out to all those people who have touched us along the journey to say 'THANKS'"

