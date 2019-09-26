.

Adam Ant Announces U.S. Friend Or Foe Tour

Michael Angulia | 09-26-2019

Adam Ant

Adam Ant has announced that he will be launching a U.S. tour next spring where he will be playing his classic hit solo album "Friend Or Foe" in its entirety.

In addition to the album that spawned three hit singles, Ant plans to play other songs from his long career on the trek, which is set to kick off on April 24th.

The tour will begin in Santa Ynez, CA at the Chumash Casino and will run until May 17th where it will wrap up in San Diego, Ca at the Spreckels Theatre.

General tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, September 27 at 10 am local time. See the dates for the trek below:

Friday, April 24, Santa Ynez, CA, Chumash Casino
Saturday, April 25, Phoenix, AZ, Orpheum Theatre
Sunday, April 26, Albuquerque, NM, Kimo Theatre
Tuesday, April 28, Dallas, TX, Majestic Theatre
Wednesday, April 29, Houston, TX, Revention Music Center
Friday, May 1, Austin, TX, Paramount Theatre
Saturday, May 2, Oklahoma City, OK, Tower Theatre
Sunday, May 3, Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theater
Tuesday, May 5, Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre
Wednesday, May 6, Salt Lake City, UT, Eccles Theater
Saturday, May 9, Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre
Sunday, May 10, Portland, OR, Roseland Theater
Tuesday, May 12, Eugene, OR, McDonald Theater
Thursday, May 14, Oakland, CA, Fox Theater
Saturday, May 16, Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre
Sunday, May 17, San Diego, Spreckels Theatre


