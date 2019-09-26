Parallel Motion Release 'Illogical' Video

Hard rockers Parallel Motion have released a music video for their brand new single "Illogical". The track is the title song to their group's debut EP.

The band had this to say about the track, "To some people battling against anxiety might be an illogical story. But for those who live it, it's a frightening experience. It's a never-ending battle but music helps us take a message of hope to those in need."

"As a band, Illogical has a special place for us. It was actually the first song we ever made. From that moment on we realized we wanted Parallel Motion to be a band that gave the listener the confidence that they can do better as we've done better in our personal lives.

"As fans of metal and hardrock we enjoyed listening to music that was very emotional in our upbringing. This music got us through a lot but most of those songs remind us of our past and become hard to revisit. We wanted to take a different approach when writing this ep. There were a lot of bad moments embodied in each song. But we wrote each of them in a way that instead of making us relive those bad moments it made us remember those memories as decisive moments that forged who we are today." Watch the video here.





