The Almost Release 'Chokehold' Video

The Almost have released a music video for their new single "Chokehold". The track comes from the forthcoming album "Fear Caller," which will be released on October 18th.

The record is the first release under a new deal with Fearless Records. Band mastermind Aaron Gillespie (Underoath) had this to say about the song, "It's a story of my childhood that really comes apart in the bridge discussing my father.

"The song essentially explains how I got to be the way I am. I need the chokehold to succeed. It's one of my favorite songs I've ever written." Watch the video here.





