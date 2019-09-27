Premiere: Mike Ruby's Is Anyone There

We have a premiere of the new single from Toronto-based singer-songwriter Mike Ruby called "Is Anyone There" and he shared the inspiration behind the song.

Mike told us the following about the track, "'Is Anyone There' started as a musical jam written in Los Angeles at Chris Hartz's (of Childish Gambino) recording studio. Nicky Paul (of St. Lucia) Chris and I started digging in to this musically, and while I stepped outside to come up with some lyrics, it made me think of LA and the general state of today's social scene where everything is out there on social media, but sometimes it feels like no one's listening.

"The lyric 'Is anyone there, I'm having trouble holding in these feelings, does anyone care, I think I'm about to hit my ceiling' sums it up nicely. The drop section resembles the unstable state of it all, but the up beat music juxtaposes the darkness to make it feel light.

"Chris and I put lots of hours into the postproduction and if you listen carefully, you can hear hundreds of elements entering and exiting the song at all times. This was a fun one to make!" Listen to it below:





