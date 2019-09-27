The Beatles Release New Video For 'Here Comes The Sun'

(hennemusic) The Beatles are streaming a video for the new 2019 mix of the track, "Here Comes The Sun", as the latest preview to the 50th anniversary reissue of their 1969 album classic "Abbey Road."

Issued five decades to the day of the set's release and directed by Trunk Animation's Alasdair Brotherston and Jock Mooney, Rolling Stone notes that the clip features vintage photos of the group floating throughout Abbey Road Studios' Studio Two, where they cut the iconic album; photographed by Linda McCartney, the images fly past instruments, rising up above Ringo Starr's drum kit to form a gigantic, golden sun.

The clip shifts to animation of the Fab Four's feet crossing the famous road, with a white bird watching over them; it concludes with footage of the band's final photo session on May 4, 1969, nearly a year before they announced their breakup in 1970. The group stands in England's Tittenhurst Park surrounded by wildflowers, on the same grounds as John Lennon and Yoko Ono's home Berkshire.

Due September 27, the "Abbey Road" reissues will deliver a 2019 mix of the full original record alongside 23 session recordings and demos, most of which have not been previously available.

The Beatles' eleventh album topped the charts in several countries on its way to eventual worldwide sales of more than 31 million copies; the project was inducted into the US Recording Academy's Grammy Hall Of Fame in 1995.

A series of 50th anniversary packages will include a Super Deluxe Edition, limited edition four-disc CD/Blu-ray and 3LP box sets, Deluxe 2CD, single CD and vinyl as well as digital and streaming versions. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





