Foo Fighters Cover Arcade Fire And Dead Kennedys

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters deliver covers of songs by Arcade Fire and Dead Kennedys as part of new rarities EP entitled "01070725." The latest release from the band's archival series presents a live take of the 2007 Arcade Fire track, "Keep The Car Running", from BBC Radio 1's Six Weeks Of Summer series that features Dave Grohl on accordion, alongside a version of the Dead Kennedys' "Holiday In Cambodia", from their appearance at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards - with guest vocals from System Of A Down's Serj Tankian.

The EP also presents three original Foo Fighter tunes associated with 2007's "Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace", including "If Ever", the b-side to lead single "The Pretender"; a demo of "Come Alive", and the rare Japanese bonus track, "Seda."

"01070725" follows the release of a live EP of tracks from a 2005 concert in Roswell, NM that the group issued in sync with "Storm Area 51 Day" on September 20.

Delivering rare and unreleased recordings by the Foo Fighters, the vault series was launched in July in advance of the band's upcoming 25th anniversary next year. Stream the EP here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





