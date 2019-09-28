Singled Out: Pushing Veronica's Dead Girl

Alt-punkers Pushing Veronica recently released a video for their new single "Dead Girl" and to celebrate we asked Oli Litner and Julien Silvas to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

Oli: At first, the song was this insane ballad about romancing a dead girl, featuring the most outrageous lyrics we could think of. Eventually, we drew parallels to the speaker's thoughts and the way we see our peers treating one another in high school. In high school, we've noticed the trend is that nobody wants to be burdened with a relationship. It seems like people these days just want to hook up and move on with their lives with no strings attached. Because we think it's important for people to be in real relationships, and not just use each other for their bodies, this song shows the darkest implications of those actions.

Julien Silvas: If you're gonna blindly hook up, the person you're with could just as well be dead.

Oli: We couldn't help but stab that idea in the heart.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!





Related Stories

More Pushing Veronica News

Pushing Veronica Music and More



