Bayside Streaming New Song 'Bury Me'

William Lee | 09-29-2019

Bayside

Bayside are streaming a brand new track called "Bury Me". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Interrobang", which is set to hit stores this Friday, October 4th.

Frontman Anthony Raneri had the following comments about the new song, "We kind of even surprised ourselves with 'Bury Me. We knew we wanted to make things aggressive, fun and interesting and by the time we were done with the song we just thought, well that's actually a thrash metal song.

We have always played with metal influences in our music and it was fun to take it all the way there on this one." Check out a visual video for the new track here.


