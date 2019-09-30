.

Delain Release 'Burning Bridges' Video

William Lee | 09-30-2019

Delain

Delain have released a music video for their new single "Burning Bridges". The track comes from their forthcoming album, the follow up to their "Hunter's Moon" EP, which was released back in February.

The band had the following to say about the new track and music video "We are proud to present 'Burning Bridges', the first track off our sixth full studio album.

"With its energy and bombast the track marries some of our favorite musical elements, and introduces a real life choir as a new color on our palate. We hope you enjoy the track, along with its video, shot in beautiful Snowdonia." Watch the clip here.


