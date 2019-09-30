Former Morbid Angel Guitarist Richard Brunelle Dead At 55

Former Morbid Angel guitarist Richard Brunelle died last Monday, September 23rd at the age of 55, according to social media post from a family member and a former bandmate.

Richard's sister-in-law Megan Box-Brunnele shared the sad news on Facebook, "This is Richie's sister-in-law. This devastating post is at the request of my husband and his mother. It is with deep regret and sorrow that we inform Richie's friends and fans that he passed away... Rest in peace, Richie. You were so loved and will be forever missed."

Brunelle's former bandmate Mike Browning shared this tribute, "I am beyond devastated and shocked about Richard Brunelle passing away on Monday. As of right now I only know that it happened on Monday and I had talked to him just this month.

"Here are a couple pictures from when Richard played his first show with Morbid Angel in 1985, we have always managed to stay friends over all these years and he was always a friend to me since 1985 and at least we managed to make the album that started it all back in 1986.

"I had always hoped that one day Richard, Trey and I would at least get together one more time to jam, even if it was only in the back room of my house, it was then and still would have been pure Magick!

"Please do not ask me what happened because I only know what everyone else knows right now." See his post below:





