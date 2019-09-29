Ghost's Tobias Forge Reveals Band's 2020 Plans

Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge has shared that he is not planning for the band to tour next year and they will be focusing their efforts on making a new studio album instead.

Forge was asked during an interview with Herald-Whig is he has already made plans for the band in 2020 and he responded, "Yes. There will be very little touring. To be specific, it's going to be absolutely zero touring in 2020.

"We have one show in February, and that's going be in a country that to the south of the U.S., and that will be it, that's the only show we're doing, and that's going to be the wrap-up of this tour cycle.

"The year is going to be spent making a new record, a new record that will come out in 2021, the beginning of 2021, and then we're looking at 18 months of touring again.

"Next year is going to be, at least from a touring point of view, off. But there's going to be a lot of other things happening, so be sure that you're going to see plenty from Ghost next year."





