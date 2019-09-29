.

Issues Recruit RuPaul's Drag Race Star For 'Flexin' Video

William Lee | 09-29-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Issues

Issues have released a brand new music video for their track "Flexin" which features the band along with special guest star Farrah Moan from RuPaul's Drag Race.

Vocalist Tyler Carter had this to say about the new song, "I was burned out from writing the album. We had written and revised 30+ songs and I just had no juice.

"I wanted to goof around and have fun in my writing session, so I started freestyling about my current financial situation. When my band heard the song, they were amped.

"We made it Issues' style and our team loved how fun and different this song was. It's definitely the black sheep of our album." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Issues Recruit RuPaul's Drag Race Star For 'Flexin' Video

Issues Release 'Drink About It' Video And Announce New Album

Issues Release 'Tapping Out' Video

Norma Jean Part Ways With Member Over Addition Issues

Issues Return With New Song 'Tapping Out'

Metallica Respond To Ticket Issues With Exclusive Show

Scorpions Cancel Shows Down Under Due To Vocal Issues

Serj Tankian Addresses System Of A Down Issues

Protest The Hero Put On Hold Over Vocal Issues

Whitesnake Push Back New Album Over 'Technical Issues'

More Issues News

Issues Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ginger Baker's Family Gives Update On His Health- Ghost's Tobias Forge Reveals Band's 2020 Plans- Queen and Adam Lambert Headline Global Citizen Festival- more


Reviews
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Toto

KANSAS Live In Arizona

David Crosby & Friends Live

Road Trip: Some Like it Hot: Pucker Butt Pepper Company

Caught In The Act: Live, Bush and Our Lady Peace's Altimate Tour

advertisement


Latest News
Ginger Baker's Family Gives Update On His Health

Ghost's Tobias Forge Reveals Band's 2020 Plans

Queen and Adam Lambert Headline Global Citizen Festival

Sixx:AM Tackle Opioid Abuse With New Song' Talk To Me'

Tarja Turunen Can't See Working With Nightwish Again

The Band Detail Expanded 50th Anniversary Reissues Of 2nd Album

Issues Recruit RuPaul's Drag Race Star For 'Flexin' Video

Bayside Streaming New Song 'Bury Me'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.