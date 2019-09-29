Issues Recruit RuPaul's Drag Race Star For 'Flexin' Video

Issues have released a brand new music video for their track "Flexin" which features the band along with special guest star Farrah Moan from RuPaul's Drag Race.

Vocalist Tyler Carter had this to say about the new song, "I was burned out from writing the album. We had written and revised 30+ songs and I just had no juice.

"I wanted to goof around and have fun in my writing session, so I started freestyling about my current financial situation. When my band heard the song, they were amped.

"We made it Issues' style and our team loved how fun and different this song was. It's definitely the black sheep of our album." Watch the video here.





