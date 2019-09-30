.

Saxon's Biff Byford Has Emergency Triple Bypass Surgery

Michael Angulia | 09-30-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Saxon

Saxon frontman Biff Byford took to social media this weekend to inform fans that he is recovering from emergency triple bypass surgery that he underwent last Monday, September 23rd.

Byford shared a photo of his breakfast and told fans, "Hi a cup of tea and jam and roast. T minus 5 days since operation. I'd like to thank all of you who sent love and well wishes and tons of positive vibes to me.

"I had an emergency triple bi pass operation on Monday morning. I'll be feeling tired for a while. A lot of pain management at the moment but I'm up and about for a bit everyday now.

"It's more shuffling than walking but hey never surrender and all that. I'd like to thank the tremendous team at york training hospital and Hul..." See the post below:


Related Stories


Saxon's Biff Byford Has Emergency Triple Bypass Surgery

Saxon's Biff Byford To Undergo Heart Surgery

Saxon Star's Nose Bitten Off By Dog 2018 In Review

Saxon Star's Nose Bitten Off By Dog

Saxon Release 'Predator' Video

Saxon Release 'The Secret Of Flight' Video

Saxon Reissuing More Classic Albums

Saxon Release 'They Played Rock And Roll' Video

More Saxon News

Saxon Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Saxon's Biff Byford Has Emergency Triple Bypass Surgery- Slipknot React To Metallica's James Hetfield Going To Rehab- Ginger Baker's Family Gives Update On His Health- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Sebastian Bach Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Toto

KANSAS Live In Arizona

David Crosby & Friends Live

Road Trip: Some Like it Hot: Pucker Butt Pepper Company

advertisement


Latest News
Saxon's Biff Byford Has Emergency Triple Bypass Surgery

Slipknot React To Metallica's James Hetfield Going To Rehab

Former Morbid Angel Guitarist Richard Brunelle Dead At 55

Machine Head Reveal Their New Band Lineup

Volbeat Concert Sidelined By Illness

Hellyeah Tribute Vinnie Paul With 'Skyy And Water' Video

Graham Bonnet To Undergo Spinal Surgery

Black Stone Cherry Change Release Date For New Album



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.