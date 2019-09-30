Singled Out: The Devil Wears Prada's Please Say No

The Devil Wears Prada are gearing up to release their new album "The Act" on October 11th and to celebrate we asked Mike Hranica to tell us about the first single "Please Say No." Here is the story:

"TDWP's latest single is called 'Please Say No,' a song derivative of 'Never Come Morning' by Nelson Algren. I started to draw further direct literary influence for my lyrics during Prada's sixth full length, Transit Blues, and said exercise has carried over to where we are now with The Act. Most specifically with 'Please Say No.'

The novel follows a young Polish boxer and baseball player within the slums of Chicago. In an act of betrayal, there is a horrific scene in the story regarding the young woman that he's seeing. 'Please Say No' is based upon that scene and the overall statement that I took from the book regarding poor society and the situational experience of being born with awful odds.

It feels really cheap for me to try and explain Algren's (extraordinary) novel, however it was a story that rocked me directly into my own creation. I am often asked what I'm reading and for recommendations. 'Never Come Morning' is devastating, however the late Nelson Algren's works are truly exceptional."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!





