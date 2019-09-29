.

Sixx:AM Tackle Opioid Abuse With New Song' Talk To Me'

Bruce Henne | 09-29-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

SixxAM

(hennemusic) Motley Crue offshoot Sixx:AM have released a new song, "Talk To Me", in support of a campaign to overcome the stigma plaguing the opioid use disorder.

#TalkToMe is a movement spearheaded by the National Opioid Action Coalition to use the power of conversation as a means of addressing the current crisis across the US.

Written by Motley Crue founding member and Global Recovery Initiative Foundation board member Nikki Sixx, with his band Sixx:A.M., "Talk To Me" made its premiere on September 24 at an Advertising Week NY panel on the critical role brands can play to help combat the opioid crisis.

Celebrity influencers, government agency and global business leaders armed Advertising Week NY attendees with creative assets and tools to help fight the stigma associated with this epidemic in their communities.

"We are very proud of something we just wrote/recorded," shared Sixx on social media. "It will be part of a campaign helping in the fight against the opioid epidemic worldwide." Listen to the song and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Sixx:AM Tackle Opioid Abuse With New Song' Talk To Me'

More SixxAM News

SixxAM Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ginger Baker's Family Gives Update On His Health- Ghost's Tobias Forge Reveals Band's 2020 Plans- Queen and Adam Lambert Headline Global Citizen Festival- more


Reviews
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Toto

KANSAS Live In Arizona

David Crosby & Friends Live

Road Trip: Some Like it Hot: Pucker Butt Pepper Company

Caught In The Act: Live, Bush and Our Lady Peace's Altimate Tour

advertisement


Latest News
Ginger Baker's Family Gives Update On His Health

Ghost's Tobias Forge Reveals Band's 2020 Plans

Queen and Adam Lambert Headline Global Citizen Festival

Sixx:AM Tackle Opioid Abuse With New Song' Talk To Me'

Tarja Turunen Can't See Working With Nightwish Again

The Band Detail Expanded 50th Anniversary Reissues Of 2nd Album

Issues Recruit RuPaul's Drag Race Star For 'Flexin' Video

Bayside Streaming New Song 'Bury Me'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.