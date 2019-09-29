Sixx:AM Tackle Opioid Abuse With New Song' Talk To Me'

(hennemusic) Motley Crue offshoot Sixx:AM have released a new song, "Talk To Me", in support of a campaign to overcome the stigma plaguing the opioid use disorder.

#TalkToMe is a movement spearheaded by the National Opioid Action Coalition to use the power of conversation as a means of addressing the current crisis across the US.

Written by Motley Crue founding member and Global Recovery Initiative Foundation board member Nikki Sixx, with his band Sixx:A.M., "Talk To Me" made its premiere on September 24 at an Advertising Week NY panel on the critical role brands can play to help combat the opioid crisis.

Celebrity influencers, government agency and global business leaders armed Advertising Week NY attendees with creative assets and tools to help fight the stigma associated with this epidemic in their communities.

"We are very proud of something we just wrote/recorded," shared Sixx on social media. "It will be part of a campaign helping in the fight against the opioid epidemic worldwide." Listen to the song and read more here.

