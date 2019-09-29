The Band Detail Expanded 50th Anniversary Reissues Of 2nd Album
(hennemusic) The Band are sharing details of a series of expanded 50th anniversary reissues of their self-titled second album. "The Band" delivered a number of classics by the group, including "Up On Cripple Creek", "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" and "Whispering Pines" on its way to reaching No. 9 on the US Billboard 200.
Due November 15, the 2019 reissues feature a new stereo mix by Bob Clearmountain from the original masters, 13 outtakes - including six unreleased recordings - and The Band's performance at the 1969 Woodstock festival.
Formats include a Super Deluxe CD/Blu-ray/2LP/7-inch vinyl boxed set with book; 2CD, digital, 180-gram 2LP black vinyl, and limited 180-gram 2LP "tiger's eye" color vinyl.
The box features a hardbound book with an essay by Anthony DeCurtis and classic photos by Elliott Landy, a 5.1 Surround Mix by Clearmountain with mastering by Bob Ludwig, and a reproduction of the 1969 7-inch single for "Rag Mama Rag" / "The Unfaithful Servant."
The 50th anniversary editions are being previewed with a previously-unreleased alternate take on the single, "Rag Mama Rag." Listen to it here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
