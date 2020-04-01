Ritchie Blackmore Rocks Living Room Concert

Deep Purple legend Ritchie Blackmore recently unplugged for a special living room performance with his wife and Blackmore's Night bandmate Candice Night.

The Blackmore's Night's duo have shared a video clip of their performance of "Vacuum and Dust" a reworking of the classic song "Diamonds and Rust".

Billed as "live in Minstrel Hall" the living room performance sees Blackmore playing the Joan Baez classic (also covered by Judas Priest) in his pajamas.

The duo said of the track "This quarantine has inspired us to revisit an old favorite and rework it a bit. What else is there to do while inside? Diamonds and Rust becomes Vacuum and Dust. Thank you Mr Coverdale for inspiration! Stay safe, stay healthy, stay indoors and stay sane!" Watch the performance below:





Related Stories

Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Addresses Idea Of Blackmore Reunion 2018 In Review

Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion 2018 In Review

Ritchie Blackmore Says This Lineup Best Rainbow Ever 2018 In Review

Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Addresses Idea Of Blackmore Reunion

Joe Satriani Was Hurt By Ritchie Blackmore Criticisms

Ritchie Blackmore Felt 'Shackled' To Deep Purple

Blackmore's Night Announce Summer Tour Dates

Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion

Ritchie Blackmore Confirms Glenn Hughes Almost In New Rainbow

More Blackmore News



