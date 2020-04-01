SiriusXM Kick Off Free Access With The Howard Stern Show

SiriusXM kicked off free access to their satellite radio service on Tuesday (March 31st) with the broadcast of The Howard Stern Show from the shock jock's home.

The satellite radio broadcaster is doing their part amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic by offering free access to their service to North American listeners through May 15th.

According to the announcement, "Anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber can download the SiriusXM app or go to SiriusXM.com/streamfree, and start listening free of charge, with no credit card or commitment required."



SiriusXM CEO Jim Meyer had this to say, "With so many people asked to stay at home, we are making our full streaming lineup of music, entertainment, news and information easily accessible to everyone.

"In the days ahead, we hope it's a valuable source of information or diversion, a generous mix of fresh live content, and a source of companionship that comes from the hosts on our many shows and channels. And there was no better way to launch the Stream Free content than with Howard this morning."





