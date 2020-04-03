.

Bury Tomorrow Release 'Better Below' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-03-2020

Bury Tomorrow

Bury Tomorrow have released a music video for their new single, "Better Below." The song comes from the band's forthcoming studio album "Cannibal".

The group has also announced a new release for the record. It will now be hitting stores on July 3rd. Frontman Dani Winter-Bates had this to say about the new track, "It's about how hiding your symptoms often makes them worse.

"This song is about appearing as the version of yourself that you want people to see you as. I feel like I'm getting to a point where the 'me' I show people is the real me, but there was a large portion of my life where I couldn't do this." Watch the video below:


Bury Tomorrow Release 'Better Below' Video

