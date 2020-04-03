Deep Purple Delay Release Of New Album Whoosh!

Deep Purple have pushed back the release of their new studio album "Whoosh!" until August, from the original release date of June 12th, the band shared via social media.

Frontman Ian Gillan broke the news to fans via the band's Facebook page. He wrote, "For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction...well, not exactly in this case; more cause and effect, where the latter is often greater than the former.

"Distribution lines (the physical sales of CDs, vinyl, cassettes (?) etc) and retail outlets are closed until The Dreaded Lurgy gets indigestion [that is a term that comes from the Goon Show that Gillan is calling the Covid-19 coronavirus.]

"Therefore, as there are still so many of us who love to hold a new record in our hands, and following advice from our magnificent label, we have decided to delay the release of Whoosh until August.

"During my quarantine I'm listening to a lot of music and guessing that it's the same for many of us during this scary disruption to our lives.

"We know, don't we, that music will play a big part in our celebrations as we step back into the light.

"But, health comes first, so I must stuff my excitement about sharing Whoosh with you back into a box for a little while.

"Stay well and follow the light..."





