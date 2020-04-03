.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Share New Song 'Last Of The Street Survivors'

Bruce Henne | 04-03-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Lynyrd Skynyrd

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd are streaming their new song, "Last Of The Street Survivors", and the southern rock legends are also offering fans a free download of the track.

"As promised, here's a little gift from our Skynyrd family to yours," says the band on social media. "We want thank everyone for making this possible. Stay safe and God bless."

Written by Gary Rossington, Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke and Tom Hambridge, the tune takes its title from the group's ongoing farewell tour, which opened in the spring of 2018 and currently has dates scheduled into October. Check out the song and grab the download link here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Lynyrd Skynyrd Share New Song 'Last Of The Street Survivors'

Lynyrd Skynyrd Reschedule More Spring US Tour Dates

Lynyrd Skynyrd's In The Studio For 'Nuthin' Fancy' Anniversary

Lynyrd Skynyrd Postpone Farewell US Tour Dates

Lynyrd Skynyrd Reschedule Spring Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash Film Premiere Announced

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Summer Music Festival

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add 2020 Dates To Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Address Concert Film Event Glitches

Lynyrd Skynyrd Share Classic Song Farewell Tour Performance

More Lynyrd Skynyrd News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Another Testament Member Tests Positive For Covid-19- Deep Purple delay Release Of New Album Whoosh!- Lynyrd Skynyrd Share New Song 'Last Of The Street Survivors'- more


Reviews
Rose Tattoo - Outlaws

Apache Rose - Tiny Love

Caught In The Act: Beasto Blanco Live

Great White - Stage

Jah9 - Note to Self

advertisement


Latest News
Another Testament Member Tests Positive For Covid-19

Deep Purple Delay Release Of New Album Whoosh!

Lynyrd Skynyrd Share New Song 'Last Of The Street Survivors'

Bury Tomorrow Release 'Better Below' Video

Plain White T's Stream Track From Anniversary Release

Joan Jett Performs Light Of Day In New Home Concert Video

Light In The Attic & Friends at Home Concert To Stream Online

Singled Out: Surrender Hill's Will You Pass Me By



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.