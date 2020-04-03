Lynyrd Skynyrd Share New Song 'Last Of The Street Survivors'
(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd are streaming their new song, "Last Of The Street Survivors", and the southern rock legends are also offering fans a free download of the track.
"As promised, here's a little gift from our Skynyrd family to yours," says the band on social media. "We want thank everyone for making this possible. Stay safe and God bless."
Written by Gary Rossington, Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke and Tom Hambridge, the tune takes its title from the group's ongoing farewell tour, which opened in the spring of 2018 and currently has dates scheduled into October. Check out the song and grab the download link here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Lynyrd Skynyrd Share New Song 'Last Of The Street Survivors'
Lynyrd Skynyrd Reschedule More Spring US Tour Dates
Lynyrd Skynyrd's In The Studio For 'Nuthin' Fancy' Anniversary
Lynyrd Skynyrd Postpone Farewell US Tour Dates
Lynyrd Skynyrd Reschedule Spring Tour
Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash Film Premiere Announced
Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Summer Music Festival
Lynyrd Skynyrd Add 2020 Dates To Farewell Tour
Lynyrd Skynyrd Address Concert Film Event Glitches
Lynyrd Skynyrd Share Classic Song Farewell Tour Performance