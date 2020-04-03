Plain White T's Stream Track From Anniversary Release

Plain White T's have released a lyric video for their track "Hey There Delilah." The track comes from their forthcoming 15th anniversary edition of their "All That We Needed" album.

The new digital reissue will be released on April 10th by Craft Recordings and will feature the original album along with five previously unreleased live acoustic tracks.

The unplugged versions of the album tracks will include "Hey There Delilah," "Revenge," "Breakdown," "Take Me Away," and "All That We Needed."

In other news, the band will be appearing on ABC's The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart on Monday, April 13th at 8:00 pm EST / 7:00 pm PST.

See the tracklisting and watch the lyric video below:

All That We Needed (15th Anniversary Edition):

1. All That We Needed

2. Revenge

3. Take Me Away

4. My Only One

5. Sad Story

6. Breakdown

7. What More Do You Want?

8. Lazy Day Afternoon

9. Anything

10. Sing My Best

11. Faster

12. Last Call

13. Hey There Delilah

14. Take Me Away (Live Acoustic)

15. Breakdown (Live Acoustic)

16. Revenge (Live Acoustic)

17. All That We Needed (Live Acoustic)

18. Hey There Delilah (Live Acoustic)





Related Stories

Plain White T's, The Mowgli's and New Politics Fall Tour

Plain White T's Go 'Low' With New Video

Plain White T's Help Fearless Celebrate Anniversary With Special Release

3 Doors Down Star Arrested- Metallica Give Away Polar Music Prize Winnings- Iron Maiden Singer's Warplanes Diaries- Plain White T's Stream Two New Songs- more

More Plain White T's News



