Plain White T's Stream Track From Anniversary Release
Plain White T's have released a lyric video for their track "Hey There Delilah." The track comes from their forthcoming 15th anniversary edition of their "All That We Needed" album.
The new digital reissue will be released on April 10th by Craft Recordings and will feature the original album along with five previously unreleased live acoustic tracks.
The unplugged versions of the album tracks will include "Hey There Delilah," "Revenge," "Breakdown," "Take Me Away," and "All That We Needed."
In other news, the band will be appearing on ABC's The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart on Monday, April 13th at 8:00 pm EST / 7:00 pm PST.
See the tracklisting and watch the lyric video below:
All That We Needed (15th Anniversary Edition):
1. All That We Needed
2. Revenge
3. Take Me Away
4. My Only One
5. Sad Story
6. Breakdown
7. What More Do You Want?
8. Lazy Day Afternoon
9. Anything
10. Sing My Best
11. Faster
12. Last Call
13. Hey There Delilah
14. Take Me Away (Live Acoustic)
15. Breakdown (Live Acoustic)
16. Revenge (Live Acoustic)
17. All That We Needed (Live Acoustic)
18. Hey There Delilah (Live Acoustic)
