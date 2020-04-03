.

Plain White T's Stream Track From Anniversary Release

Keavin Wiggins | 04-03-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Plain White T's

Plain White T's have released a lyric video for their track "Hey There Delilah." The track comes from their forthcoming 15th anniversary edition of their "All That We Needed" album.

The new digital reissue will be released on April 10th by Craft Recordings and will feature the original album along with five previously unreleased live acoustic tracks.

The unplugged versions of the album tracks will include "Hey There Delilah," "Revenge," "Breakdown," "Take Me Away," and "All That We Needed."

In other news, the band will be appearing on ABC's The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart on Monday, April 13th at 8:00 pm EST / 7:00 pm PST.

See the tracklisting and watch the lyric video below:

All That We Needed (15th Anniversary Edition):
1. All That We Needed
2. Revenge
3. Take Me Away
4. My Only One
5. Sad Story
6. Breakdown
7. What More Do You Want?
8. Lazy Day Afternoon
9. Anything
10. Sing My Best
11. Faster
12. Last Call
13. Hey There Delilah
14. Take Me Away (Live Acoustic)
15. Breakdown (Live Acoustic)
16. Revenge (Live Acoustic)
17. All That We Needed (Live Acoustic)
18. Hey There Delilah (Live Acoustic)


Related Stories


Plain White T's Stream Track From Anniversary Release

Plain White T's, The Mowgli's and New Politics Fall Tour

Plain White T's Go 'Low' With New Video

Plain White T's Help Fearless Celebrate Anniversary With Special Release

3 Doors Down Star Arrested- Metallica Give Away Polar Music Prize Winnings- Iron Maiden Singer's Warplanes Diaries- Plain White T's Stream Two New Songs- more

More Plain White T's News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Another Testament Member Tests Positive For Covid-19- Deep Purple delay Release Of New Album Whoosh!- Lynyrd Skynyrd Share New Song 'Last Of The Street Survivors'- more


Reviews
Rose Tattoo - Outlaws

Apache Rose - Tiny Love

Caught In The Act: Beasto Blanco Live

Great White - Stage

Jah9 - Note to Self

advertisement


Latest News
Another Testament Member Tests Positive For Covid-19

Deep Purple Delay Release Of New Album Whoosh!

Lynyrd Skynyrd Share New Song 'Last Of The Street Survivors'

Bury Tomorrow Release 'Better Below' Video

Plain White T's Stream Track From Anniversary Release

Joan Jett Performs Light Of Day In New Home Concert Video

Light In The Attic & Friends at Home Concert To Stream Online

Singled Out: Surrender Hill's Will You Pass Me By



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.