Blacklite District Releases Minecraft Themed 'Falling' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-04-2020

Blacklite District

Blacklite District has released a Minecraft themed music video for his newest single, "Falling." The track has amassed nearly 300,000,000 combined streams since release.

Kyle Pfeiffer had this to say, I think that Falling is me finding myself as an artist, and you can hear the evolution of my songwriting. I actually broke down into tears while recording the vocals for this track, which was a first for me, and that's when I knew this song was special.

"I love the fact that I got to bring so many different influences into this song. It's a great reference for what's to come with my official debut album later this year." Watch the video below:


Blacklite District Releases Minecraft Themed 'Falling' Video

