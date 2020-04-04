.

Fall Out Boy Donate $100,000 To Covid-19 Response Fund

Michael Angulia | 04-04-2020

Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy have announced that they are making $100,000 donation from the Fall Out Boy Fund to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund.

Pete Wentz had this to say, "Chicago is the city that we grew up in. It's important to us that we give back and support the community and local heroes who are on the front lines any way we can.

"No act of kindness is too small right now. Check in with the people you love. Support the businesses you love if you can. Stay vigilant and hopeful.

"Everyone is affected by this, and we win by coming together and thinking of the world as bigger of ourselves." Learn more about the fund here.


