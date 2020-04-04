Fall Out Boy Donate $100,000 To Covid-19 Response Fund

Fall Out Boy have announced that they are making $100,000 donation from the Fall Out Boy Fund to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund.

Pete Wentz had this to say, "Chicago is the city that we grew up in. It's important to us that we give back and support the community and local heroes who are on the front lines any way we can.

"No act of kindness is too small right now. Check in with the people you love. Support the businesses you love if you can. Stay vigilant and hopeful.

"Everyone is affected by this, and we win by coming together and thinking of the world as bigger of ourselves." Learn more about the fund here.





Related Stories

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy Heading Down Under

Weezer, Fall Out Boy And Green Day Announce Tour

Fall Out Boy Announce New Box Set

Fall Out Boy Glow in the Dark For 'The Late Show' Performance

Fall Out Boy Talk Romeo And Juliet-Inspired 'Church' Video

Fall Out Boy Announce Tour Including Special Wrigley Field Show

Fall Out Boy's The Late Show Performance Goes Online

Fall Out Boy Release 'Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)' Video

Pete Wentz and The Rock Share Life Goals Via Social Media

More Fall Out Boy News



