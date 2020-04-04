Lee Brice Announces New Single 'One Of Them Girls'

Lee Brice has announced that he will be releasing their new single "One Of Them Girls" on April 10th. The track is the follow-up to his chart-topping hit "Rumor".

Lee wrote the song with Ashley Gorley, Dallas Davidson and Ben Johnson and was inspired to pen the track on Father's Day of last year, according to the announcement.

He had this to say, "I just love that the title could easily come across with a negative connotation at first. But, it's so very much about that girl that all of us-deep down, at the end of the day, at the end of our lives-really hope to have loving us."

"One of Them Girls" serves as the follow-up to Brice's double-Platinum No. 1 hit, "Rumor," which is currently nominated for "Single of the Year" at the 55th annual Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.





Related Stories

Thomas Rhett, Lee Brice Lead ACM Stories, Songs & Stars Benefit Show

Thomas Rhett, Lee Brice Lead ACM Stories, Songs & Stars Benefit Show

Lee Brice Raises Over $100K For Service Member Families 2017 In Review

More Lee Brice News



