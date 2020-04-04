.

Lee Brice Announces New Single 'One Of Them Girls'

Keavin Wiggins | 04-04-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Lee Brice

Lee Brice has announced that he will be releasing their new single "One Of Them Girls" on April 10th. The track is the follow-up to his chart-topping hit "Rumor".

Lee wrote the song with Ashley Gorley, Dallas Davidson and Ben Johnson and was inspired to pen the track on Father's Day of last year, according to the announcement.

He had this to say, "I just love that the title could easily come across with a negative connotation at first. But, it's so very much about that girl that all of us-deep down, at the end of the day, at the end of our lives-really hope to have loving us."

"One of Them Girls" serves as the follow-up to Brice's double-Platinum No. 1 hit, "Rumor," which is currently nominated for "Single of the Year" at the 55th annual Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.


Related Stories


Lee Brice Announces New Single 'One Of Them Girls'

Thomas Rhett, Lee Brice Lead ACM Stories, Songs & Stars Benefit Show

Thomas Rhett, Lee Brice Lead ACM Stories, Songs & Stars Benefit Show

Lee Brice Raises Over $100K For Service Member Families 2017 In Review

More Lee Brice News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne's Treatment Delayed, Not Canceled- Tool Postpone North American Tour- Green Day Release 'Otis Big Guitar Mix' EP- Testament Get Animated - more


Reviews
Rose Tattoo - Outlaws

Apache Rose - Tiny Love

Caught In The Act: Beasto Blanco Live

Great White - Stage

Jah9 - Note to Self

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne's Treatment Delayed, Not Canceled

Tool Postpone North American Tour

Green Day Release 'Otis Big Guitar Mix' EP

Testament Get Animated For 'Children Of The Next Level' Video

The Unlikely Candidates Stream New Single 'Invincible'

Chester Bennington's Grey Daze Release 'Sometimes' Video

Miranda Lambert Announce Rescheduled Wildcard Tour Dates

Bleed From Within Release 'Into Nothing' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.