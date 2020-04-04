.

Naglfar Unleash 'Vortex of Negativity'

Keavin Wiggins | 04-04-2020

Naglfar

Swedish melodic black metal band Naglfar have released a music video for their new track "Vortex of Negativity", from their forthcoming album "Cerocloth".

The veteran band's new album is set to hit stores on May 8th and will be their first new record in 8 years. They had the following to say about the new track and video:

"Here it is: Our second video, 'Vortex of Negativity', from our upcoming album, 'Cerecloth'. Once again we worked with Arevarn Films to visualize the apocalypse, and we are very pleased to finally be able to share it with you." Watch the video below:


