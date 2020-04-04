.

The Unlikely Candidates Stream New Single 'Invincible'

Keavin Wiggins | 04-04-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Unlikely Candidates

Alt rockers The Unlikely Candidates have released a brand new single entitled "Invincible". The track follows their previous chart-topping single "Novacaine."

In addition to the new song, the band also recently launched their weekly live stream, "Flatten The Humpday", which airs every Wednesday at 4PM EDT/3PM CT.

Fans can tune in on the band's Facebook and Instagram live every week for live performances, Q&A's, special guests, and more. Listen to "Invincible" below:


Related Stories


The Unlikely Candidates Stream New Single 'Invincible'

More The Unlikely Candidates News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne's Treatment Delayed, Not Canceled- Tool Postpone North American Tour- Green Day Release 'Otis Big Guitar Mix' EP- Testament Get Animated - more


Reviews
Rose Tattoo - Outlaws

Apache Rose - Tiny Love

Caught In The Act: Beasto Blanco Live

Great White - Stage

Jah9 - Note to Self

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne's Treatment Delayed, Not Canceled

Tool Postpone North American Tour

Green Day Release 'Otis Big Guitar Mix' EP

Testament Get Animated For 'Children Of The Next Level' Video

The Unlikely Candidates Stream New Single 'Invincible'

Chester Bennington's Grey Daze Release 'Sometimes' Video

Miranda Lambert Announce Rescheduled Wildcard Tour Dates

Bleed From Within Release 'Into Nothing' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.