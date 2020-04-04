The Unlikely Candidates Stream New Single 'Invincible'
Alt rockers The Unlikely Candidates have released a brand new single entitled "Invincible". The track follows their previous chart-topping single "Novacaine."
In addition to the new song, the band also recently launched their weekly live stream, "Flatten The Humpday", which airs every Wednesday at 4PM EDT/3PM CT.
Fans can tune in on the band's Facebook and Instagram live every week for live performances, Q&A's, special guests, and more. Listen to "Invincible" below:
